Ghana coach Chris Hughton spotted watching Bofoakwa Tano vs RTU GPL game

Published on: 22 September 2023
Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton travelled to Sunyani to watch the Ghana Premier League game between Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United as he continues his monitoring of home-based players. 

The ex-Brighton manager, who has been to various league centres in the country, made sure he was at the Coronation Park to witness the return of topflight football in B.A.

Hughton was spotted taking notes during the game as the hosts took an early lead from a beautiful freekick.

The 63-year-old gaffer has been consistent with his invitation of local players for national assignment, with the recent one being the call up of Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu of Medeama SC.

In previous games, he handed Hafiz Konkoni, who was then a Bechem United player an invite for the game against Madagascar.

Hughton led Ghana to AFCON 2023 qualification after the Black Stars beat the Central African Republic in Kumasi early this month.

