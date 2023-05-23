Ghana coach Chris Hughton to make squad changes for Madagascar clash

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is set to make alterations to his squad ahead of the upcoming match against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars will lock horns with their counterparts from Madagascar on June 18.

While the majority of the players who featured in the squad for the previous games against Angola in March are available, some have suffered injuries, while others are not currently in the best form. As a result, Coach Chris Hughton will be compelled to make adjustments to the squad for the crucial encounter against Madagascar.

Among the notable absentees for the Ghana versus Madagascar game are striker Antoine Semenyo, defenders Mohammed Salisu, and Tariq Lamptey. Their absence will necessitate the inclusion of other players who can step up and contribute to the team's success.

Ghana will be aiming to secure a victory against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifier to enhance their chances of finishing at the top of their group.

A win in this crucial fixture will also secure their qualification for the next AFCON tournament, scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast.