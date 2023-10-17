Ghana coach Chris Hughton urges improved goal threat ahead of USA friendly

Ghana head Chris Hughton has urged his team to improve their goal-scoring threat against the United States of America (USA) following their 2-0 to Mexico last Saturday.

Ghana were beaten in North Carolina with the Black Stars failing to register a shot on target at the Bank of America Stadium, and concerning two avoidable goals in the second half.

In a pre-game conference ahead of their second friendly match against the USA, Hughton addressed key issues observed in the loss to Mexico, emphasizing the need for Ghana to be more assertive in front of the goal.

Hughton stated, "To have opportunities, it means you need to penetrate a team, and generally there are two ways to penetrate: working through the thirds or making runs behind. These are the two areas we certainly need to improve."

He further commented, "Against Mexico, even though in the first half the performance was decent, over the 90 minutes, we were not a big enough threat on their goal. That's what has to change."

The upcoming friendly between Ghana and the USA is scheduled to take place at the Geodis Park in Nashville at 12:30 AM Ghanaian time on Wednesday, October 18.

The Black Stars will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeat and put on a more potent attacking display against the Americans.