Ghana coach Chris Hughton views Mexico and USA friendlies as crucial tests

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has underlined the importance of the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America as the Black Stars gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early next year.

Black Stars are scheduled to play Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on October 15 (12:30 am local time kickoff) in Charlotte, followed by a match against the USA in Nashville on October 18 (also at 12:30 am local time kickoff).

Hughton, in a statement to the Ghana FA media, stressed the value of these two friendlies in their preparations for the AFCON, saying, "It's a good test for us. Of course, they are not games against African opponents and on African pitches, but that is the balance we have. We are here for two games where the oppositions will be favourites because they are playing at home, and it will be a big test for us."

In the draw held in Ivory Coast on Thursday night, the Black Stars were placed in Group B alongside record AFCON champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The tournament is set to run from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana commencing their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde. Ghana's matches in the tournament will follow a sequence of facing Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Prior to these fixtures, they will also compete against Madagascar and Comoros in the World Cup qualifiers in November.