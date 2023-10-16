Ghana coach Chris Hughton views Mexico friendly as crucial AFCON preparation

Ghana coach Chris Hughton considers the Mexico international friendly as a valuable test in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This reflection comes on the heels of Ghana's 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Saturday.

The draw for the 2023 AFCON was recently conducted, placing the Black Stars in Group B, where they will contend with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

Hughton emphasised the significance of the match: "We obviously have two World Cup games in November, but this, of course, was good preparation going into January."

He also highlighted the opportunity to experiment with a different system in light of injuries, particularly in the centre-half position: "It was a good opportunity to play a new system."

This match allowed Hughton to assess different tactical approaches and players' adaptability.

The Black Stars will use these experiences to fine-tune their strategies and be well-prepared for the tournament slated to kick off on January 13, 2024, and conclude on February 11 in Ivory Coast.