Ghana coach Chris Hughton voices concerns over limited training time with squad

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, has expressed his frustration over the limited time he has to work with his squad before matches, highlighting the challenges in achieving optimal performance with just two days of training.

Hughton, formerly in charge at Brighton, has faced criticism due to the perceived lack of attractive football played by the Black Stars since his appointment.

Following Ghana's 3-1 victory over Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday, Hughton addressed the issue, stating, "I ideally would like all the players to be playing regularly at their clubs but that is not the case. Some play regularly, others sporadically. Some at a very high level, some at a level not so high. The most important thing is when they are with us. It is about what we can get out of them in two days which is difficult."

Since taking the helm in March 2023, Hughton's record with the Black Stars includes three wins in five games, with the other two matches ending in draws.

He has led Ghana to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and will be hoping the team excels in Ivory Coast next year.