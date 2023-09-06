Ghana coach Chris Hughton vows to maintain Kumasi unbeaten record

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, has expressed determination to maintain the team's long-standing unbeaten record at the Baba Yara Stadium as they prepare for a crucial match against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana's last defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium dates back to February 6, 2000, during the Africa Cup of Nations when they faced South Africa.

In a press conference held on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifying match on September 7, Hughton emphasized the significance of the upcoming game. "Everybody knows what this game [vs. CAR] means," he stated.

"We will do everything that we can to get the result that we want to get. Preparation has been good. We are missing some players through injuries but it is also an opportunity for others."

"We are playing at home. We have a good record here and it is a record that we want to continue."

Ghana need just a point from the upcoming game to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars aim to not only qualify but also maintain their stronghold at the Baba Yara Stadium, which has become a symbol of their footballing prowess.

The match is anticipated to be fiercely contested, with both teams vying for a coveted spot in the tournament.