Ghana coach Chris Hughton: We know what it takes to beat Mozambique

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has expressed confidence in his team's ability to defeat Mozambique in their final group match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars must win the match to progress to the round of 16, after failing to win their first two group games.

Hughton acknowledged that the match against Mozambique will be a tough one, but emphasized that his team knows what it takes to get a positive result. "The players know what it will take to get a result. There are no easy games in this tournament," he said. "We have to be physically and mentally prepared for this."

Ghana's opening match against Cape Verde ended in a 2-1 defeat, with a late goal conceded due to a Mohammed Salisu mistake. In their second game against Egypt, two errors gifted the record winners equalizers, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

The Black Stars are currently third in Group B with one point from two games, and a win against Mozambique would see them progress to the knockout stages. Hughton's team will need to be at their best to overcome the challenge posed by Mozambique, who are also seeking to advance from the group.

The match between Ghana and Mozambique is scheduled to take place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe on Monday night.