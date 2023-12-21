‘Ghana coach doesn’t watch Premier League’ – Brighton coach questions Chris Hughton over Tariq Lamptey’s AFCON inclusion

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi expresses his bewilderment over the selection of injured right-back Tariq Lamptey in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lamptey, named among the 55 players by Chris Hughton, has been sidelined due to injury, and De Zerbi is puzzled by the decision, considering Lamptey's current unavailability with an unknown return date.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, De Zerbi remarks, "The coach of Ghana doesn’t watch the Premier League because I don’t know how much time we’re playing without Tariq Lamptey. He [Tariq] is not available to play for Brighton, how can he play for Ghana?"

The provisional squad will later be trimmed to a final 27 players who will represent Ghana in the tournament.

While the specific base for the Black Stars' pre-tournament camp is yet to be confirmed, they are expected to commence preparations at least three weeks before their opening match.

Ghana's group stage matches in the AFCON will kick off with a clash against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by encounters with Egypt and Mozambique.

Eager to end their AFCON title drought dating back to 1982, the Black Stars are determined to make a strong impact in the upcoming tournament.