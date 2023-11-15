Ghana coach Hughton focused on 2026 World Cup qualifiers despite AFCON hype

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton says he is fully focused on the Black Stars' upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, despite hype surrounding January's Africa Cup of Nations.

With the Afcon in Ivory Coast fast approaching, Hughton admits expectations are high for Ghana to end their 40-year title drought.

However, he insists his squad must retain focus on the present.

"It's great to want to talk about Afcon, but sometimes for coaches it's difficult because we have two very important [World Cup] games before then," Hughton stated.

"I think if your concentrations are too far past that then you can take your eye off what is in this moment the most important thing - our World Cup qualification games."

Ghana host Madagascar on 17 November before facing Comoros away four days later to kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Hughton, who has come under pressure after recent heavy friendly defeats, knows positive results are vital.

"My role as coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and performances from the team. You can always learn from experiences, whether good or bad," he added.

With a talented squad blending youth and experience, Ghana are quietly confident of reaching the World Cup in North America.

But Hughton's immediate priority is recalling that quality to get their qualifying bid off to a winning start. Afcon glory can wait.