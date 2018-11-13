Ghana coach Konadu rubbishes report Ayews' return behind Asamoah's absence

Maxwell Konadu has dismissed a report claiming that the return of Andre and Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars squad is the reason behind Kwadwo Asamoah's withdrawal from the team ahead of Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Ghana assistant coach says reports like this are calculated to sow disunity in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of the match against Ethiopia in Addis Ababas.

The GFA revealed on Tuesday that the Inter Milan player opted out of the game because of injury but a report on a website said the midfielder opted out because of spiritual reasons.

The website added that Asamoah had been warned by his pastor not to play with the Ayew brothers because their are the cause of his career threatening knee injuries.

The Internazionale man's absence from Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday was confirmed by the Ghana FA in a statement on Monday.

The Ayew brothers are returning to the side after a one-year absence and Konadu says Asamoah's reason for his withdrawal is legitimate.

"It's never true that Kwadwo Asamoah faked his injury," Konadu told Otec FM.

"He didn't also pull out of the game against Ethiopia because the Ayew brothers are returning to the team.

"In fact, there's no problem between those players."

According to the statement by the Ghana FA, Asamoah has withdrawn due to a swollen knee picked up in Sunday's 4-1 Serie A defeat by Atalanta.

"The invitations ahead of this game were sent to players and their respective clubs a fortnight ago so Asamoah was aware that Ayew brothers are returning," Konadu reasoned.

"If indeed he doesn't want to play with them, why didn't he reject the call-up at that time? I don't think those reports are accurate.

"Asamoah is indeed injured and he has spoken to us about it, so we cannot relate it to any feud with another player

"I have to respect his privacy or else I would've given out the details of his injury to the public," he concluded.

Asamoah's absence comes only two months after he returned to the squad following a four-year self-imposed international exile.

After two matches, Ghana find themselves third in AFCON qualifying Group F, having taken three points so far, although they've played two games fewer than leaders Kenya and second-placed Ethiopia.

Their October double-header against Sierra Leone was cancelled due to the latter's suspension by FIFA after government interference to deal with alleged corruption in the SLFA.