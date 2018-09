Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and captain Asamoah Gyan were unable to vote for the 2018 Best FIFA Awards.

After Monday's ceremony in London which saw Croatia's Luka Modric and Marta win the Men and Women categories.

FIFA late released voting list for the event and that of Ghana was absent meaning the Black Stars coach and captain did not participate in the voting.

It's unknown if the shut down of the Ghana Football Association secretariat is a factor.