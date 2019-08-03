Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah can turn things around- Fatau Dauda

Ghana and ex- Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has said that Kwesi Appiah should be given the support to continue his role as head coach of the Black Stars.

Fatau who was omitted from the Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations believes the Ghana gaffer can turn things out around when he is retained.

“ Every Coach in the world is bond to fail in life, so we should all throw our support for Coach Akwasi Appiah and I know he can turn things around for Ghana", he told AshhFM.

He went onto say that Ghana still has a chance of winning the Afcon title which has eluded the country for 37 years.

The Stars failed to end that quest in this year’s tournament as they exited the Round of 16 stage.

"It is possible Ghana can win the Afcon trophy if we focus as a Nation and start preparing towards winning the trophy"

Fatawu Dauda made his debut for Ghana at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations as well as played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.