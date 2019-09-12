Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah charges Kotoko, AshGold players to beat North African sides

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has charged both players of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold to give off their best as the two sides host North African sides Etoile Sportive and RS Berkane in CAF Inter-club competition this weekend

AshantiGold will host RS Berkane of Morocco in the first leg of the Confederation Cup on Saturday while Asante Kotoko face off with Etoile Sportive du Sahel on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both teams are seeking to qualify for the group stages of this year’s Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

Kwasi Appiah has advised the technical team of Asante Kotoko to map up a strategy which will ensure the team plays as a unit.

"I think Asante Kotoko has quality players at the moment but what is lacking is the telepathy to play as a team because of the introduction of a new coach and new players.", he told Light FM

"All the players should put it at the back of their head that they are going to win. Each player should work hard individually and go out there to win’, he added.

The coach cautioned both teams not to concede first as it will demoralize the team.

He encouraged supporters of both teams to support the teams to ensure victory for both sides.