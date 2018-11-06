Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah dismisses long term rift with Abedi Pele

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has denied reports of supposed rift between him and Abedi Pele.

The two players endured a torrid time off and on the pitch during their days in the Black Stars over captaincy issues.

It would be recalled that handlers of the Black Stars took the armband from Kwesi Appiah and handed it to Abedi Pele during the 1992 Cup of Nations in Senegal because of Abedi’s ability to speak French. This, many believe developed into a feud between the duo

A section of the football populace have also alleged Kwesi Appiah’s decision to overlook the Ayew brothers (Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew) in recent Black Stars call-ups is as a result of the said grudge with Abedi Pele who is the former of the Ayew brothers.

However, Coach Appiah insists there is no rift between him and the Ayew family

“Abedi Pele is my very good friend. Myself and Abedi debuted in the Black Stars as young players on the very same day,” he told Atinka FM.

“We have been very good friends since. It is those people outside who speculate about other things.”

Meanwhile Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are reported to have received invites for Ghana’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.