Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah drops 'big boys' as he names squad for 2021 AFCON double-header

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Tomé and Príncipe without several key players.

The Ghanaian gaffer has left out iconic striker Asamoah Gyan from his squad.

Gyan, who has joined India side NorthEast United, appears to have ended his long-standing adventure with the four-time African champions.

Appiah has also dropped in-form Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah as well as FC Metz defender John Boye.

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has been left out due to injury while there are no placed for crocked duo Christian Atsu and Caleb Ekuban.

Atsu, who plays for English side Newcastle United has been knocked down with an injury, ruling him out of the double-header.

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a foot injury during training.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named seven debutantes in his squad for the two opening matches in group C as he seeks to build a new and formidable team capable of ending the country's long-wait for an African crown.

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.