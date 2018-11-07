Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah eyes early AFCON 2019 qualification

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Kwesi Appiah says he is focused on qualifying the team to the Africa Cup of Nations "as soon as possible".

Ghana dropped to third in group F of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after the double header against Sierra Leone was cancelled last month.

The team returns for international assignment this month, where they face Ethiopia in Addis Ababa with Ghana needing a win to enhance their chances.

Coach Kwesi Appiah says a win in Ethiopia will ease the pressure on the team as they seek to qualify for the competition in the earliest time.

"We have kept on monitoring our players and I believe that now, the concentration [is] on how best we can qualify as soon as possible," Appiah told Daily Graphic.

"We have got two games ahead of us. We just need to get a win in Ethiopia and then we all can relax.

“We have had no problems as of now because the monitoring [exercise] has been going on well.

"No injuries as of now, so hopefully by the end of this week, we should look at their games [abroad] and then bring out the final team for the Ethiopia game."