Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah given two-match ultimatum or get SACKED

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah's future will be dependent on the outcome of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The mild-mannered trainer and his troops will be facing South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in a double header.

With the new management team elected into office, Appiah-who has two months left on his contract, must do more to earn a contract extension.

''We spoke with Kwesi Appiah to find out his problems and how we can help him ahead of the Black Stars games,'' newly elected Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo said.

''We did not speak about new contract or sacking him. He still has two months to go so we assured him of our support.

''After the two games, we will sit down and decide whether to give him a new deal or not.''

Ghana crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the first round and have been