Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hits back at Normalisation Committee president Dr Amoah over contract renewal claims

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he's in the dark over contract renewal claims by Normalisation Committee president Dr Kofi Amoah, insisting he is yet to sign a new deal.

Dr Kofi Amoah says the caretaker committee has inserted the clause in the new contract of the Black Stars trainer revealing the former international defender will be shown the exit door if he fails to win the tournament to be held in Egypt in June.

Appiah's contract with the Black Stars is set to expire in April - two months before Africa's flagship competition is staged in the north African country.

Keen on the technical stability of the side, the Normalisation Committee has decided to give coach Appiah an extension that would end at the of the tournament to be held in Egypt.

But the Black Stars gaffer says he is not aware of any contract extension.

"Its a surprise to me. I have not signed any contract extension and so I don't know where this is coming from,"he told reporters in Kumasi on Sunday

"There is nothing like sack in my contract. Honestly I don't know where this is coming from."

Ghana secured their place at the AFCON last month after Sierra Leone were booted out of the qualifiers because of government interference in the sport.