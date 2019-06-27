Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hits out at Tunisia referee Youssef Essrayri after Benin draw

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has hits out at referee Youssef Essrayri over his performance in his side's 2-2 draw against Benin.

The Tunisian controversially sent off defender John Boye for a second yellow card eight minutes into the second half for time-wasting as the two West African nations settled for a point each.

And the Ghanaian gaffer has criticized the North African referee over his performance.

''But it's always difficult when you play with only ten men. In the second half because we had one man out so I believe that it's a fair result but I personally don't like criticizing referees but along the line I hope we get fair officiating in all the games.''

Andre and Jordan Ayew were both on target as 10-man Ghana were forced to settle for a draw against their opponents at the Ismailia stadium.

Mickael Pote gave Benin a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew restored parity.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

The four-time champions will take on Cameroon in their next game on Saturday.