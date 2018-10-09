Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah insists Thomas Agyepong's injury won't affect the team's preparations

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says the team will not be hampered by the injury of winger Thomas Agyepong.

Agyepong is out with an injury suspected to have sustained on 29 September in the 1-0 at St Mirren and got substituted in the 84th minute in the Scottish Premier League.

The 24-year-old missed this weekend's 6-0 win over Hamilton Academicals and has withdrawn from Ghana's squad to face Sierra Leone.

"Yes unfortunately Thomas Agyapong had an injury in their weekend game, he did a scan and thought he could join the team but has been given three weeks off so for that reason he can't be part of the team so there is no intention of replacing him," Appiah said.

''Thomas Agyapong injury -It's not going affect our plan or the team but we wish he should be part of the team but you can force him to play.

''That is the reason why we call 23 players is if someone got injury and has been rule out they can get his replacement.''

The Black Stars have started preparations ahead of the double header against the Leone Stars.

Having lost the second game against Kenya, the team is poised for victory over their West African neighbours.