Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah knows which players will make 2019 AFCON squad

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he knows the type of players who will make his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-Black Stars assessed several players during the qualifiers and says he has gotten what he wanted.

''I know and have an idea of the team and players I am going to call for the upcoming AFCON, but it is always important to have a second look at some players, who can give the needed competition in the team,'' Appiah said after Tuesday's friendly against Mauritania.

''Though you cannot use only a game to assess a player for a possible selection, we would not rely on what the technical team has seen here today but rather follow up on them at their various clubs.

''A player may dip in form, injuries might set in and all other things could come up before the final selection, so the door is not yet shut on any player.''