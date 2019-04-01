Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah leaves AFCON 2019 door open for other players

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has stated emphatically that there is room for every Ghanaian player performing well at his club to make the final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since returning to the dug-out two years ago, coach Appiah has handed call-ups to plethora of players as he looks to build a formidable team ahead of the biennial tournament which is scheduled to come off in Egypt in June.

In the aftermath of the side’s final game of the qualifying campaign against Kenya last week, the former Al Khartoum Watani coach declared that he has clear idea of the players he will be taking to Egypt but claimed there is room for other players to force their into his selection.

“I know my team for the tournament. I’m certain about the squad,will be but as I always say there is still a chance for other players as some permanent players may dip in form, fatigued and there could be injuries”, he told the media at the Accra Sports Stadium last Tuesday after the Black Stars thrashed Mauritanian 3-1 in an international friendly encounter.

He also revealed that players with much versatility would be his paramount focus.

“Football is different now. Players don’t have to focus on one role or one position; they must be able to play anywhere and wherever they are tasked to play”, he noted.

According to him, he shares the belief that all players who qualify to play for the Black Stars must be given the opportunity to showcase their talent and be selected if they prove worthy, hence the justification for still introducing new players to the squad to determine their quality, durability and fitness to play the Black Stars.

“I believe that everyone must be given a chance and everyone must be made to feel welcomed to play for the Stars”, he stated.

Appiah disclosed that the Stars would begin camping in the first week of June and the pre-tournament camping is expected to last for three weeks.

He, however, failed to name the exact location where the Stars will camp.