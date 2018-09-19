GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah makes GHC 10,000 donation to Retired Footballers Association

Published on: 19 September 2018
Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has made a donation  of GHC 10,000 to the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG). 

Kwasi Appiah, has consistently supported the Association in terms of finance following the plight retired footballers go through after calling time on their careers.

The 58 year old presented a cheque for ¢10,000 to the ex footballers at its office at the Accra Stadium.

The gesture forms part of the Kwasi Appiah Foundation’s quest to support the needy, particularly retired footballers.

He described the career of the footballer as short and has therefore admonished the current generation of players to invest wisely.

Coach Ibrahim Sunday, on behalf of his mates expressed profuse thanks to coach Appiah for the gesture.

The coach has been consistent in embarking on such charity projects.

 

