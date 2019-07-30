Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah must be retained - Kwabena Owusu

Ghana and Leganes striker Kwabena Owusu, says head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah should be retained despite Ghanaians calling for his sack after the team’s disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

The 22-year old made his debut in the Africa Cup of Nations this year, where he played his first game against Cameroon in Ghana’s second group game at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

According to the Black Meteors striker, Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah should not be sacked but instead retained.

“We shouldn’t change our coach, No we shouldn’t”, he told GHone TV when asked if Kwesi Appiah should be sacked.

Kwabena Owusu also disclosed that the purported $80,000 paid to the players as appearance fees before the tournament were not true.

According to him, the players were given $20,000 as appearance fees instead.

This revelation made by the player was not captured in the AFCON expenditure which the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah announced last Wednesday when presenting the budget to Parliament.

“We did not get $80,000 as appearance fee, our appearance fee was $20,000 — Kwabena Owusu stated.