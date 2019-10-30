Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah names SEVEN debutantes in squad to face South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe in 2021 AFCON qualifier

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named seven debutatante in his 23-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe next month.

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has been handed his debut call-up following his splendid display for the Spanish side.

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba, German-based Christopher Antwi-Adjei as well as TP Mazembe star Jorric Jibril are among the surprised inclusion in the squad.

2019 Ghana WAFU star Shafiu Mumuni has also been included in the final squad.

There is also a place for Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora as the four-time African champions hope to start the qualifying campaign in style.

Captain Andre Ayew, regulars Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey have picked their spots in the team.

The Black Stars will host Bafana Bafana on Thursday November 14 at the Cape Coast stadium before before travelling São Tomé and Príncipe Monday 18th November.

Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa & São Tomé and Príncipe:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

MIDFIELDERS: Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

FORWARD: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)