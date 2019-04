Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has arrived at the pyramid of Giza - venue for tonights' 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Egypt.

The Black Stars trainer arrived in the company of former Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie, who is the North African country in his capacity as a member of CAF's organising committee for the tournament.

The draw will commence at exactly 6 pm.

Ghana will be hoping for a favourable draw despite not being seeded.