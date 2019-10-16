Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah reveals FIVE Holland-born players want to play for Black Stars

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says five Holland-born players are willing to play for the Black Stars.

The soft-spoken trainer has been touring Europe to monitor players for the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Appiah did not disclose the identities of the players involved but says talks were successful.

''I have been visiting the players. I have been to Holland and Belgium. I have spotted about four to five players. I have seen them play a lot of times but I needed to see them and talk to them in person,'' Appiah is quoted by Modern Ghana.

''Because some of them are willing to play for Ghana and others do not want to so you will have to see them and talk to them.

''Out of the five I have spoken to from Holland they are all willing to play for the Black Stars but there are some of them who have played for the junior national teams of Holland so we will have to do a nationality switch for them.''