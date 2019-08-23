Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah sends heartwarming condolences to Agogo's family

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has joined the growing list of top personalities paying tributes to former striker Junior Agogo.

The striker passed away on Thursday morning in London after years of battling stroke.

Several teammates and former clubs have paid tribute to the loving Junior Agogo.

The latest is coach Kwesi Appiah, who was the then assistant coach of the Black Stars when Agogo starred at AFCON 2008 in Ghana.

“Agogo was the type of player who was loved by many people here in Ghana," he told GBCghananonline.com. "We knew he was sick but never thought he could leave us so soon, we are all saddened by his demise, our condolences to the whole family, I believe that they will stay strong especially in this difficult times on behalf of the whole technical team of the Black Stars,” he added.

“I remember him for one thing, most times when the players are supposed to sleep Agogo will not, he will be disturbing everybody joking, we will miss him so much and may his soul rest in perfect peace, it’s was a difficult afternoon for us of all after receiving this bad news “.

Agogo is fondly remembered for his heroics at CAN 2008. He played 27 times for Ghana scoring 11 goals.