Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah set to exclude Asamoah Gyan from squad to face South Africa

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah could drop legendary forward Asamoah Gyan for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Gyan announced his international retirement before the nations cup in Egypt but rescinded his decision 24 hours later following the intervention of the country's head of state, Nana Akufo Addo.

After a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations, the striker revealed he was not in Coach Kwesi Appiah's plan due to the minimal role he played.

The situation has led to a perceived frosty relationship between the two, with the coach ready to rely on Jordan Ayew as his main target man.

The Crystal Palace star- who has scored 4 goals in 8 premier League games this season- started all of Ghana's four games at the Nations Cup in June/July.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars gaffer has been on a scouting tour, where he spoke to Dutch born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey.

The ex-Khartuom El Watani coach could recall Bayern Munich youth striker Kwesi Okyere Wreidt for the upcoming games.