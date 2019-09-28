Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah swats FALSE reports to sack assistant Ibrahim Tanko and Stephen Appiah

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has poured cold water on reports that he has recommended the removal of his assistant Ibrahim Tanko and Team Manager Stephen Appiah.

Early this week, there were widespread reports that Appiah wanted to shuffle his backroom staff and bring in some new faces.

The 59-year-old wants to have former Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor replace Tanko and also appoint Sabahn Quaye as his Team Manager.

But the ex-Ghana captain says responded by saying the reports are false and suspects it is an agenda to tarnish his image.

''In the first place I don’t sack people. I don’t have the right because it is the Normalization Committee that appoints. They issue letters as to whether you are fired or appointed. The role I play is to suggest how maybe things should be done,'' Appiah is quoted as saying.

''So some of the suggestions are what we have been discussing. But I don’t know where this one is coming from.

''Is it an agenda that people are setting up ? At the end of the day, I recommended them and therefore, if I feel there is a need to part ways, the right thing is to tell them or find another way of agreeing on that.

''So there has been so many things but at the end of the day, a decision has not been taken.''