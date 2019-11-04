Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to name replacement for injured Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah is set to name a replacement for the injured Mubarak Wakaso.

The Deportivo Alaves midfielder picked up an injury in Sunday’s game against Osasuna which they lost 2-0.

According to reports, Wakaso is said to have suffered a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand as reported by IMQ.

The injury has ruled him out of Ghana’s double header against South Africa and São Tomé.

Wakaso is expected to undergo a microsurgery on Tuesday and return to the club where he will be monitored.

Appiah will have to invite a player to replace Wakaso who is definitely going to miss the game.