Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah unfazed by consistent criticisms

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he is not worried by the consistent criticisms he faces from his job as head coach of the national team.

The 59-year old gaffer has been under constant backlash following the Black Stars poor showing at the Nations Cup in Egypt last summer.

However, Appiah looks to turn the tide around after his side's impressive performance against South Africa in the opening AFCON 2021 qualifiers last Thursday.

“If you are a coach and afraid of criticisms I personally don’t think you should get into that job. People criticize and it helps you to take the good messages that they are putting across but the bottom line is if what they are preaching would bring you down then you should not get into this job," says Appiah.

"This is a job that deals with people with different mindsets, some would love you, some would strongly criticise you, but at the end of the day, as a coach you are assigned to undertake a job and you will have to stay focused to the best that you can.

"Allowing yourself to be distracted from what you are expected to do could come at a cost tomorrow, you could be asked to leave the job and there is very little you can do other than picking your bag and leaving. This is the nature of our job,” he said.