Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah’s future to be decided this week

Finder Sports has reported that a meeting will be held within the week by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association to discuss the future of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah as well as Ghana’s disappointing exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

There have been calls for the head of Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah mostly from Ghanaian fans after the Black Stars disappointing campaign in Egypt.

Kwesi Appiah who had his contract extended to December 2019 is relentlessly holding onto his post and will not resign according to our source.

Prior to the tournament, President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoahstated on record that should Kwesi Appiah fail to win the Afcon there is a clause in his contract that will see him relinquish his position as head coach.

This Finder Sports believes will be key in the discussions to be held on the future of the Black Stars coach.

"Per the contract, if Kwesi Appiah doesn't win the AFCON 2019 he is gone. This he stated in his contract," Kofi Amoah said.

This has been the worst campaign for Ghana in the competition as the Black Stars made it to the semi-finals of the six previous tournaments as well as played two finals in 2010 and 2015.

Kwesi Appiah has also slipped on his performance radar as he led the team to the 2013 AFCON semi-finals in South Africa where Ghana lost to Burkina Faso.