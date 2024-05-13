Ghana coach Laryea Kingston eager for success at WAFU U-17 Championship

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston looks forward to the upcoming 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Tournament set to take place in Ghana beginning May 15th.

Hoping to qualify for the U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which determines FIFA U-17 World Cup participants, the Black Starlets find themselves placed in Group A alongside regional rivals CÃ´te d'Ivoire and Benin.

Kingston spoke enthusiastically to Joy Sports regarding the team's progression, saying, "I think the players are at a good level now; all they need is motivation ahead of the tournament...we’ve played 14 games, scored 46 times and conceded just 12. We’ve been beaten just once, by Russia, so I believe in the boys and I can’t wait for the competition to start."

Having previously made it to the U-17 World Cup finals with Ghana in 1997, Kingston hopes to duplicate his earlier triumphs with the present generation of promising talent.

As preparations continue, the Black Starlets gear up to meet CÃ´te d'Ivoire initially before challenging Benin in subsequent rounds.

Confidence runs high among the coaching staff and players alike, ensuring Ghana enters the tournament poised for success.