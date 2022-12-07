GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana coach Otto Addo advises young Black Stars players ahead of future competitions

Published on: 07 December 2022
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana, attends the post match press conference after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo says the young players in the team must be mentally and psychologically prepared for future tournaments.

The Black Stars paraded one of the youngster teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions won one game and lost two matches against Portugal and Uruguay to exit the tournament at the group stage level.

Despite the disappointing defeat to Uruguay, the team has showed a lot of promise for future competitions with some impressive displays from these young lads.

Coach Otto Addo after exiting his post right after the defeat to Uruguay left a message from the young players in the team.

"First, we’ve got to believe in ourselves and be ready for anything. This is what the young players must learn. And with all the talents available, we have to build our mindset,” Addo said.

