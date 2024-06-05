Ghana coach Otto Addo and captain Thomas Partey to address media ahead of Mali clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo and captain Thomas Partey are set to face the media Wednesday, June 5, 2024, ahead of the pivotal 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier against Mali.

The pre-match press conference will be held at the Conference Room of Stade Mars 26 in Bamako at 18:30GMT building up to the crucial game scheduled for Thursday.

This match marks the first competitive assignment for Otto Addo since assuming a permanent role as Ghana's head coach, following his leadership of the team to the 2022 World Cup. The Black Stars are determined to turn their fortunes around and see the game against Mali as pivotal to their World Cup aspirations.

Both teams are vying for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, with Ghana needing a victory to revitalize their campaign after registering one win and one loss in their first two games.

Currently, Ghana sits fourth in Group I with three points, just one point behind Mali, who are third with four points.

The team's return to Ghana will see them host the Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10, 2024, in another crucial qualifier.

Ghanaian fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of these matches, hopeful that the Black Stars can secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.