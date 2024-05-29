Ghana coach Otto Addo braces for tough Mali clash in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Otto Addo acknowledges the upcoming clash against Mali will pose significant challenges for the Black Stars as they strive to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

With just three points from two games in the qualifiers, dropping points is not an option for the team, especially with critical matches against Mali and the Central African Republic scheduled for June.

The ultimate goal for the Black Stars is to clinch the top spot in their six-team group, ensuring a direct qualification to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

While a second-place finish remains a possibility, the path to qualification is undeniably strenuous.

"The aim is to qualify. It will be difficult, especially in the away game against Mali. They have a very good squad," admitted Addo.

"What I want to assess is the way we play. We will have good and bad times. We've demonstrated our capabilities, notably against Nigeria and in past World Cup appearances. We've exhibited good football," Addo continued, emphasising the importance of performance.

"At the end of the day, it's a results-driven sport. I will be judged by the outcomes," Addo concluded.

Ghana will take on Mali on June 6, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10.

The team will commence preparations for these crucial encounters on Thursday, May 30, with training sessions scheduled at the University of Ghana Stadium.