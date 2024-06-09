Ghana coach Otto Addo cautions ahead of Central African Republic clash: "We can't afford to relax"

Ghana trainer Otto Addo has cautioned his players ahead of their upcoming match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The highly anticipated game is set to take place on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana, currently in third place in Group I behind Madagascar and Comoros, will face CAR in the fourth matchday of the qualifying series.

Despite their recent victory against Mali with a score of 2-1, which earned them six points from three games, Addo stresses the importance of maintaining focus and intensity.

This sentiment is shared by Mohammed Kudus, who also acknowledges the tough challenge that lies ahead against the Central African Republic.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Kudus stated, "One thing is for sure, it's going to be a difficult game. We hope for an easy win, but we must not underestimate our opponents."

Addo also echoes this sentiment, stating, "We can't afford to relax now."

The former Borussia Dortmund coach is determined to lead Ghana to their fifth FIFA World Cup, having previously qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar under his guidance.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT, as Ghana aims to secure their spot in the FIFA World Cup once again.

With Addo at the helm, they are confident in their abilities and are ready to face the challenge ahead.