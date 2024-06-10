Ghana coach Otto Addo confident in team's fitness and readiness for Central African Republic clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo radiates confidence in his team's preparedness for their upcoming game against the Central African Republic in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, and is expected to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Ghana is anticipating a tough battle on the fourth matchday of the qualifying series.

During a press conference on Sunday evening, Addo provided an update on the team's condition after their hard-fought 2-1 win against Mali in intense weather conditions on June 6.

"We had a few players dealing with injuries, but it seems like everyone will be able to participate in training today," he stated.

"I'm feeling positive that all our players will be fit for tomorrow."

Currently sitting in third place in Group I with six points, Ghana is trailing behind Madagascar and Comoros, who are both also tied at six points but have a better goal difference than the Black Stars.

Ghana could occupy the top spot on the standings with a victory over the Central African Republic, taking a commanding lead in the World Cup qualifying bid.