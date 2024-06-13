Ghana coach Otto Addo defends players creative approach amid criticisms

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has addressed criticisms regarding his team’s perceived over-elaboration on the ball, asserting that this style is a deliberate component of his coaching philosophy aimed at fostering creative play.

Concerns have been raised about delays in passing during games, prompting Addo to clarify that encouraging creativity is integral to his tactical strategy.

In an interview with 3Sports, Addo highlighted the importance of players adhering to positional guidelines while also trusting their instincts to unleash creativity when advantageous.

"I think the freedom is there but surely it’s a little bit limited," Addo explained. "It’s very important that the players have the right position and understand why they have to be in this position or why they have to run into certain spaces. If we all have the same understanding, it makes it easier for everyone."

He further emphasized the balance between structure and creativity: "Once you get the ball in your position then, you can be creative. I want them to know which options they have. Once again, this ball in this same situation, they have option ABCDEFGH but also there is option I which they can do whatever they want which includes dribble, which they can shoot or whatever. So for me, it’s very very important they know which options they have and also they know their own capabilities," he told 3Sports.

Ghana recently bolstered their World Cup qualification hopes with crucial victories over Mali (2-1) and the Central African Republic (4-3).

These wins mark significant progress as the team aims to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA.