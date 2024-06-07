Ghana coach Otto Addo expects tougher challenge against CAR after Mali victory

Ghana coach Otto Addo expects the upcoming clash against the Central African Republic (CAR) to be more challenging than the match against Mali, following the Black Stars' hard-fought win in Bamako.

The Black Stars had to come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory, reviving their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana fell behind just before halftime, but a determined second-half performance and strategic substitutions by coach Otto Addo saw them turn the game around.

Ernest Nuamah headed in the equaliser, and substitute Jordan Ayew scored the winner with a deflected effort inside the box following great work down the left by another substitute, Fatawu Issahaku.

"We had trouble in the first twenty minutes, but we improved in the second half. With his pushing late in the game, Fatawu performed admirably. In these conditions, I believe we performed admirably," Otto Addo said. "We played with a solid fighting mentality, but the score was tied at half. It was even and in the end, our substitutes made the difference," he added.

The victory propelled Ghana to second place in their six-team group, bolstering their chances of securing a spot in the World Cup.

With their spirits high, the Black Stars are now focused on their upcoming match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Otto Addo is already feeling the expectations. "We will now be expected to win, which makes the game against the Central African Republic even more difficult," he acknowledged.