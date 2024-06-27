GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana coach Otto Addo explains importance of cultural assimilation for players born abroad

Published on: 27 June 2024
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that players born abroad will have to quickly adapt to the Ghanaian culture to be able to fit into the system. 

The German-born coach is one of many players who switched nationality to represent their parents' country at international level.

The former Black Stars midfielder explains that assimilating the Ghanaian culture quickly plays a huge role in the success of a player especially when switching from a European country to Africa.

"I think it is very important that everybody who comes buys into the Ghanaian culture and it is a very good catch," he said.

In the recent past, several players including Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams decided to ditch their European countries and represent Ghana.

While some have easily settled into the team, others have struggled to make the transition a successful one.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is working on getting good players with Ghanaian heritage to play for the Black Stars.

