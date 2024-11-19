Ghana coach Otto Addo laments scheduling and team challenges after Niger defeat

Under-fire Black Stars coach Otto Addo has attributed Ghana's 2-1 loss to Niger, which sealed their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), to unfavourable circumstances and limited preparation time.

Ghana played two matches within four days, drawing 1-1 with Angola in Luanda before suffering the defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday. In contrast, Niger enjoyed a one-day rest after thrashing Sudan 4-0 on Thursday, and their match in Togo, which was closer to Ghana, meant a shorter trip compared to the Black Stars' return journey from Luanda.

"We had one day less than Niger. In Europe, this would never happen. CAF has to do something about it; the last two games must be on the same day. One day is a lot in these circumstances," Addo explained.

Addo also acknowledged the team’s defensive lapses, particularly from set-pieces. He noted that despite being aware of Niger’s strengths - counter-attacks and set-pieces - the Black Stars still struggled to defend them. Both of Niger’s goals came from set-pieces, with the scorers left unmarked.

"We were aware of their possibilities - counter-attacks and set-pieces - but we didn’t defend them well. The players have never played together, and it was difficult for them to organize," he said.

Despite the defeat, Addo praised his players for their resilience, especially after switching to a back-four formation. "We created chances, hit the post, and came close to equalizing. At the very end, we had the chance to at least draw, but today wasn’t our day," he said.

Addo urged fans to remain patient and refrain from attacking the players, stressing the importance of maintaining morale during this challenging period. "I would like everyone to stay peaceful and not attack the players. In certain situations, it goes into the head," he appealed.

While the loss marked the end of a disappointing campaign, Addo remains hopeful about the potential of some new players, seeing them as a silver lining in an otherwise tough result.