Ghana coach Otto Addo names two debutants in starting lineup for Nigeria clash

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named two debutants, Aaron Essel and Christopher Bonsu Baah, in Ghana’s starting lineup for tonight’s Unity Cup semifinal clash against Nigeria.

Essel, a standout performer for Bechem United, has been handed a starting role in a three-man defence alongside Stephan Ambrosius and Razak Simpson.

Bonsu Baah, who has impressed with Genk in Belgium, will feature on the wing in a bold lineup that blends youth and experience.

Gideon Mensah and Kamaradini Mamudu will operate as wingbacks, while Benjamin Asare starts in goal.

In midfield, Addo has gone with the pairing of Abdul Samed Salis and Majeed Ashimeru, both known for their composure and control in the middle of the park.

The attack will be led by captain Jordan Ayew, flanked by Bonsu Baah and Kwame Opoku, as Ghana look to test their squad depth and readiness ahead of September’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The match is set for 18:45 local time at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford on Wednesday.