Ghana coach Otto Addo opens up on positives taken from 2025 AFCON Qualification failure

Ghana’s Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has acknowledged the positives from the team’s disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

The national team concluded their Group F matches with a 2-1 defeat to Niger, finishing bottom of the group and missing out on the tournament in Morocco.

Speaking to the press after the match, Coach Otto Addo expressed frustration at the challenges faced by the team, but he praised the players for their efforts in adapting to new tactics and creating opportunities.

“The players did well. Adapting fast to the new system, we created chances. We were unlucky with, I think, one free-kick or so with the post. We had some chances. And at the very end, I think we had the chance to at least equalise. But yeah, at the moment, everything is going against us,” he said.

Despite the setback, Coach Addo highlighted the emergence of promising talent as a major takeaway from the campaign.

“Now we have a break and we have to refuel ourselves. Yeah, take the positive things out of it. I think there were some positives, especially with players who hadn't played but did well today. This is what we can take out,” he added.

While the failure to qualify is a significant disappointment for Ghanaian football, coach Otto Addo’s focus on developing fringe and new players could lay the foundation for the team’s future success.

The Black Stars now have a chance to regroup and prepare for upcoming challenges on the international stage.