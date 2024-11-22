Ghana coach Otto Addo owed 3-months unpaid salaries

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo and his technical staff has not been paid for the past three months, Kessben FM has reported.

Otto Addo was named coach of the national team in March 2024, replacing Irish-Ghanaian gaffer Chris Hughton following a dismal 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Ghana international ended his stay with Borussia Dortmund after almost eight years, returning for a second stint with the Black Stars.

According to reports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are in direct contact with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure payment of Otto Addo’s led technical staff.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars endured a torrid AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign under Otto Addo, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

For the first time in 20-years, the Black Stars will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after falling short in Group F. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

Otto Addo has been summoned by the Ghana FA for a crucial meeting on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.