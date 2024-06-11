Ghana coach Otto Addo praises Jordan Ayew's versatility

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has heaped praise on striker Jordan Ayew, emphasizing the player's ability to contribute significantly beyond just scoring goals.

This commendation follows Ayew's impressive performance, netting a hat-trick on Monday night to help Ghana secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew's hat-trick brought his tally to 28 goals for Ghana, reinforcing his status as the highest-scoring player under Otto Addo, who was managing his second competitive game as the substantive coach for the Black Stars.

Speaking after the match, Addo highlighted Ayew's versatility and explained why the forward is often deployed in various positions on the field. He pointed out that Ayew's contributions extend beyond his goal-scoring abilities.

"I know that strikers are always judged by goals, but he is a striker who can work defensively and is tactically very intelligent," Addo said. "That's why sometimes you can use him as a winger because he closes everything down, he works hard, and people don't see this often."

Addo continued, "He had good games, but I read people say he didn't score, he didn't play well. For me, he plays well because the defensive aspects are so important in football. If he's doing all this and nobody sees it, it's a shame. But I'm happy for him. He plays number 9 because he can hold the ball, he has a good finish, and has a nous for goals."

Ayew's hat-trick, complemented by another strike from Fatawu Issahaku, propelled Ghana to the top of Group I after four games. The four-time African champions will await the results of other matches to confirm their position with six more matches left in the qualification series.