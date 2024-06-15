Ghana coach Otto Addo reacts to reports of Callum Hudson-Odoi switching nationality

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has denied reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi was being considered for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Nottingham Forest winger is yet to decide on his international career following interest from the Black Stars after three years of not making an appearance for England.

The former Chelsea star remains eligible to play for Ghana per the new FIFA rules, which allows players with less than three international caps in competitive matches to switch their nationality.

Before releasing his squad for the two matches in June, reports were rife that Otto Addo had included the winger in his team.

"So far not yet. Also heard people saying Hudson-Odoi has been invited. To me, nobody came to me so far but we are open to anybody who wants to join," he told 3 Sports.

"If somebody wants to join, a special player like him, we are always open," he added.

Addo led the Black Stars to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.