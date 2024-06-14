Ghana coach Otto Addo reiterates stance on Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Ghana coach Otto Addo has backed his decision to not include captain Andre Ayew in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Although, the ex-Ghana midfielder is not ruling out the idea of inviting for future matches but stated the decision to leave him out of the team was the best for the Black Stars.

“I think it’s a normal question. He’s a player. I said it before. I mean, he’s a legend, living legend,” Addo said in an interview with 3Sports.

“He has done so much for the nation. He sacrificed so much for the nation. Good guy, with good character. I mean, he represents Ghana these days like no one has. But, surely, as a coach, I have to think and I have to think about the Ghana national team, what’s best for the Ghana national team."

In the absence of the Le Havre forward, Ghana defeated Mali and the Wild Beast to go joint top of Group I after four games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Addo refused to reveal the conversation he had with Ayew before naming his squad but insists the two parties took it well.

"And I had a good conversation with him, and I took my decision. And, I said it before, it won’t be fair to talk about something about the content in public. And this is a private conversation, and I want to keep it as us. But like I said, I take my decision, and, in the end, always for the best of the nation and also for the team,” he said.